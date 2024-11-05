JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Increased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

