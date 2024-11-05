Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,076,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

