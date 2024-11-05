Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 78,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,987.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

