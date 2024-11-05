Kaspa Price Reaches $0.11 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $67.98 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,090,649,066 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,072,953,490.444397. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10500581 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $59,504,722.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

