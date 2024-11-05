Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $14.93. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 2,172 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
