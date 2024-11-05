Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,491.55 or 0.03589375 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $393.18 million and $7.68 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.64 or 0.99802688 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,226.34 or 0.99728780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 226,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 226,706.55426483. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,489.8758519 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $5,864,604.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.