KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

