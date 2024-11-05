Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.78 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 156.49% and a net margin of 14.67%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

