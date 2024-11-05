Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $47,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

KMI opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

