Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 1,318,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,735,911. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

