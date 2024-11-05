KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $13.82. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 151,671 shares changing hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
