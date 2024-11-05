KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $13.82. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 151,671 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

