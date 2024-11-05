KOK Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $142,632.05 and approximately $38,389.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,346.36 or 1.00018279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00053202 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00028801 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $37,455.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.