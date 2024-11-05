Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £152 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($197.12).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Vanessa Simms acquired 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of £147.66 ($191.49).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LAND stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 595 ($7.72). 3,025,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,923. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 589.60 ($7.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 641.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

