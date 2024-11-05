Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $710,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.