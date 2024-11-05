Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

