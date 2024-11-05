Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

