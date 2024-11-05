Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

