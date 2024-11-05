Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

