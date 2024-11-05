Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million to $122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC
Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.