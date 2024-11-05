Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million to $122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

