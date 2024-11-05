Legacy CG LLC Has $11.01 Million Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF makes up about 3.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.08% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,452,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

OSEA opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $29.43.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

