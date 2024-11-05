Legacy CG LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $458.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.49 and its 200-day moving average is $406.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.63 and a 1-year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

