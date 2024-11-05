Legacy CG LLC Takes $366,000 Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $62.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

