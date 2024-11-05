LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.