LEMONCHAIN Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $23,495.77 and $2,118.35 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

