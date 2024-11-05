LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 27.83%.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

