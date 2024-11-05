Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 156,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.