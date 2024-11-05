Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 5,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 725,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,480,812.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.09. 1,859,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

