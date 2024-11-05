Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group accounts for about 2.3% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LLYVA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,694. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

