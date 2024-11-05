LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

