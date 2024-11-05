Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liquidia Trading Down 1.1 %
LQDA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 626,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,083. The firm has a market cap of $794.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.21. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.
In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $25,108.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,025.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,551 shares of company stock worth $236,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
