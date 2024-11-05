Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $48.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,395,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,368,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00342973 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.