Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $185,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $248.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

