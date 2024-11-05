LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.14% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million.

LogicMark Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 4,432,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

In other LogicMark news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage bought 336,100 shares of LogicMark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

