Loop Capital Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $275.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.51.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.01 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 145.09%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,924 shares of company stock worth $94,142,399 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 47,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 29,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

