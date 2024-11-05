Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires £51,236.55 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy acquired 37,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £51,236.55 ($66,446.05).

Luceco Price Performance

LUCE stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.80 ($1.72). 474,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.75. Luceco plc has a 12 month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.