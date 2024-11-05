Macquarie Group Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $1.53 (ASX:MQGPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQGPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.532 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
