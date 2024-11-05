Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $281.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $214.06 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

