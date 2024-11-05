Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 297 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $572.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.88 and a 200-day moving average of $550.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

