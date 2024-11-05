Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.79 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average of $210.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

