Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

