Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,477 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

