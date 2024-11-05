Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 66 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $140.10 and a one year high of $207.28.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

