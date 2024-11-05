Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.06 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $166,786.18 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,462,745,984,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,462,732,605,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000271 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $173,940.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

