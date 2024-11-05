Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance
TUSK stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
