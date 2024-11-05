Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSKFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

TUSK stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

