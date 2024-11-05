Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $266.64 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.23 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

