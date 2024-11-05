Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

