Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lowered to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -297.35 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Visa Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,197,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 1,038,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

