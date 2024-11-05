Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

