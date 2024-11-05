MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MBC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 1,056,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.53. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

