Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Cut to Hold at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company’s LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

